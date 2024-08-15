Public Access to FAA Hearings on Alleged Passenger Misconduct

A fine imposed on a passenger for allegedly hitting a flight attendant—the passenger says he was woken up by a cart hitting him, and accidentally swung his arm as a result—has led to a First Amendment controversy. From last week's decision by U.S. Department of Transportation Administrative Law Judge J.E. Sullivan in In the Matter of Assadourian:

On May 31, 2024, the FAA filed a Motion for Protective Order. In this May 31, 2024 Motion, the FAA requested that "any information that may identify any potential witness for the FAA … including the alleged victim and other crewmembers—not be released to anyone other than counsel for the Respondent." … [At argument on the motion], the Presiding Judge discussed the public policy favoring disclosure,[1] as well as relevant FAA Rules of Practice ("ROPs"), federal rules, and federal caselaw. [1] It is understood that no litigant or witness wants negative allegations about them circulated in the public forum, particularly when such negative allegations may be strongly disputed. Nevertheless, common law tradition and current public policy promotes public access to federal litigation disagreements. … [T]he Presiding Judge noted that most government prosecutions did not require protective orders, "[i]n part, because the counsel who appear before tribunals understand their obligations to manage information responsibly and respectfully." Even when counsel who appeared in media venues were simultaneously engaged in the active practice of litigation, they had repeatedly shown, in multiple jurisdictions throughout the country, that they could appear on media outlets to opine and/or "comment about matters of the day, whether political or legal," without litigation disclosure problems…. [T]he FAA's Motion was orally denied…. In [a] July 19, 2024 Renewed Motion, the FAA asserts that new evidence now supports its request that a protection order should issue that precludes the release of "any information that may identify any [FAA] potential witness … including the alleged victim and other crewmembers … to anyone other than counsel for the Respondent." In support of its Renewed Motion, the FAA proffers Attachment A as evidence, which is a July 18, 2024 informal email message by an ABC News producer/reporter addressed to the FAA's attorney. This July 18, 2024 informal email message states: Wanted to reach out about an incident that occurred on May 2, 2023, between Vahe Assadourian, a passenger on Delta Flight 1779, and a flight attendant. We are aware of the litigation filed since then and the FAA's fine to the passenger. Does the FAA have any statement or context to provide? … The FAA then argues that ABC News' July 18, 2024 informal email, and ABC News' possession of a motion document in this case, is proof that the Respondent has initiated his campaign "to annoy, to embarrass, to harass, and to oppress the alleged victim of the assault…and subject him to undue burden and expense." The FAA also argues that the ABC News reporter's July 18, 2024 email message is proof that Mr. Assadourian is engaged in actions that rise to "specific harm … aimed personally at the FAA's witnesses," and that the "FAA is also harmed" when its witnesses are chilled from testifying….

Mr. Assadourian [responded] that a protection order would conflict with his right to free speech under the First Amendment…. Mr. Assadourian disclosed that on July 27, 2024, he and his attorney, Ms. Azari, had appeared on an ABC News Live televised program to discuss the incident in this case and the FAA's charges…. The purpose of the ABC News Live interview was "to raise public awareness" about this case, as well as in other cases, where disputes between flight attendants and flying passengers have been reported. Mr. Assadourian argued that his case, and others like it, was a matter of great public interest….

The administrative law judge rejected the FAA's argument: