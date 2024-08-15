Interesting Case Striking Down a Traffic Law as Unconstitutionally Ambiguous

It's a 2009 case, McNair v. State (Ga.), but I just came across it. Georgia law provided:

The driver of a vehicle intending to turn left shall approach the turn in the extreme left-hand lane lawfully available to traffic moving in the direction of travel of such vehicle. Whenever practicable, the left turn shall be made to the left of the center of the intersection and so as to leave the intersection or other location in the extreme left-hand lane lawfully available to traffic moving in the same direction as such vehicle on the roadway being entered.

Do you see the ambiguity?

If only English had parentheses like computer languages or algebra! There are two ways of parsing the second sentence:

"Whenever practicable, the left turn shall be made to the left of the center of the intersection and so as to leave (the intersection or other location in the extreme left-hand lane) lawfully available to traffic moving in the same direction as such vehicle on the roadway being entered." "Whenever practicable, the left turn shall be made to the left of the center of the intersection and so as to leave (the intersection or other location) in (the extreme left-hand lane lawfully available to traffic moving in the same direction as such vehicle on the roadway being entered). That's the interpretation the government urged.

Under interpretation 2, you generally have to turn from the left lane to the left lane. Under interpretation 1, you generally may not turn from the left lane to the left lane, since you're supposed to leave the left lane available to traffic.