Plaintiff Claims P. Diddy's Defamation Damaged Plaintiff's Drug Smuggling Business

From Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain's opinion Tuesday in Gonzalez v. Bad Boy Entertainment (S.D.N.Y.):

Plaintiff Alfredo P. Gonzalez, who appears pro se and is currently incarcerated in the Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City, Colorado, brings this action asserting claims of defamation. He seems to allege that he is a citizen of Colorado, and he sues: (1) Bad Boy Entertainment ("Bad Boy"), which, he alleges, "is a corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the [S]tate of New York"; and (2) Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Bad Boy's Chief Executive Officer, whom he alleges is a citizen of the State of New York. Plaintiff seeks $666,000 in damages….

Plaintiff alleges the following: Due to what appear to be his connections with the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, on or about May 5, 2021, Plaintiff received a telephone call from an unidentified business partner of Combs. The business partner told Plaintiff that Combs "was wanting to set up some business deals with [the] Sinaloa Cartel." {Plaintiff seems to allege that he is a member of that cartel.}

Plaintiff responded by saying that he was "always willing to set up business deals with the rich for drugs." Combs's "business partner stated that [Combs] was looking to make a deal to get some young [g]irls/[b]oys for a party in New York." While Plaintiff wanted to speak to Combs himself, he told the business partner that such an arraignment "could not happen" because the cartel did "not sex traffic under age kids." The business partner told Plaintiff "that he ha[d] nothing to worry about [because] … Combs ha[d] everything on lock street slang for no one can fuck with us [sic]." Plaintiff told the business partner that there was "no money" in sex trafficking; the business partner then told Plaintiff that he was making "a big mistake for not tak[ing] the offer from … Combs," and the call ended without an agreement.