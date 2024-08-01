No Part IV For Biskupic?

This morning I did something I have not done in some time. I loaded CNN.com. I wanted to see the latest in Biskupic's series of "Exclusive" reports on the Supreme Court. There was nothing. I checked again, and again, and again. No Part IV. It is just past noon eastern now, and still nothing. Is this series over? If so, we learned very little. The primary new insight was about Barrett's flip in Moyle from the emergency docket to the oral argument. Everything else was pretty apparent from the published decisions.

I have a love-hate-yawn relationship with Biskupic's reporting. I am always eager to see the scintillating details, even though I deeply regret that people are still leaking to the press after Dobbs. These sorts of stories do irreparable damage to the collegiality and openness of the Justices. And to what purpose? Does anyone, other than a few nerds, really care about how the sausage is made? In the end, I yawn because not much is learned. Really, the cost to the judiciary of these leaks far exceeds whatever trivial value we gain from these "Exclusive" stories. We went a few years without any Biskupic scoops, and everything was just fine.