Gillespie Interviews Barnett on Originalism, Obamacare, and the Libertarian Movement

I encourage everyone to watch Nick Gillespie's cool interview with Randy Barnett. They touch on Randy's role in developing originalism, the challenge to Obamacare, and the future of the libertarian movement. I would also commend Randy's recent essay, fittingly titled "Libertarianism Updated." And if you haven't bought Randy's new book yet, you should. I'm sure he would be happy to sign it next time you see him.