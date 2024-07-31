Randy Barnett: Originalism, Obamacare, and the Libertarian Movement

Today's guest is libertarian legal giant Randy Barnett, who has just published his memoir, A Life for Liberty: The Making of an American Originalist. Currently a law professor at Georgetown, Reason's Nick Gillespie talks with Barnett about his days as a prosecutor in Chicago, how he helped create the legal philosophy of originalism, what it was like arguing medical marijuana and Obamacare cases at the Supreme Court, and what he learned from anarcho-capitalist Murray Rothbard. They also discuss why he thinks the libertarian movement needs an intellectual reboot and how his working-class, Jewish upbringing in Calumet City, Illinois, remains central to his identity.

0:00— Introduction

1:05— Gonzales vs. Raich (marijuana legalization)

6:15— United States vs. Lopez (gun-free school zones)

20:11— What is Originalism?

25:40— How Barnett became an originalist

27:20— How the 9th Amendment kickstarted Barnett's Constitutional law career

32:30— Lysander Spooner, slavery & the Constitution

40:10— Calumet City Contrarianism

47:54— Murray Rothbard

54:50— Libertinism vs. libertarianism

57:48— A libertarian lawyer who didn't inhale

58:48— NFIB vs. Sebelius (the 'Obamacare' case)

1:09:48— The Libertarian Movement's influence

1:16:55— Ideas & the Academy still matter!

