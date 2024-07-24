Will Be Talking about Impeachment and Campus Free Speech in DC

On Thursday, July 25, the American Enterprise Institute will be hosting a conference on the past and future of the impeachment power. Information can be found here. In addition to me, the line-up includes former Senator William Cohen, Judge Robert Sack, Philip Wallach, and Jack Goldsmith, among others.

On Thursday, August 1, Axios will be hosting a conference on campus free speech. Information can be found here. In addition to me, the line-up includes Representative Virginia Foxx and DOE Assistant Secretary Catherine Lhamon.

Both events will be live in DC and streamed on the web.

My new book on campus speech issues is You Can't Teach That! and is now available. Jonathan Rauch says, "Everyone who cares about higher education should read it."

My new book on the impeachment power is available for pre-order and will be published in the fall. Michael McConnell says, "Keith Whittington has done the country a favor."