New Episode: Evil Batman

In the most recent episode of Divided Argument, "Evil Batman," Dan Epps and I talk about the Court's two big non-constitutional administrative law cases from this term: Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimundo (overruling Chevron deference), and Corner Post v. Federal Reserve Board of Governors (statute of limitations for facial challenges to regulations). We conclude that it's far too hasty to say that either case, or both together, spell the end of the administrative state.