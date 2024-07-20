Hamas's Savagery on October 7: Guest Post by Adam Mossoff

[Note from DB: On our lawprof trip to Israel, we were offered the opportunity to watch a compilation of Hamas atrocities on October 7th. I declined. I saw just a bit of this footage back in October, and it was sufficiently searing that I did not want to revisit the experience, and I certainly needed no persuading that Hamas is a theocratic death cult that should be erased from the earth. But my collea gue Adam Mossoff did watch the footage, and here is his report.]

On Day 3 (July 11) of the law professor mission to Israel, we had the opportunity to watch the 45-minute film of the Hamas atrocities on October 7 that was created primarily from the GoPro cameras worn by the Hamas soldiers, but also includes footage from security cameras and CCTV. During the attacks, the Hamas soldiers uploaded their GoPro videos to the internet and blasted them out on social media to hundreds of thousands of Israelis' social media accounts on October 7. The IDF spokesperson unit spent two days taking thousands upon thousands of these videos down from the internet.

I will not describe or detail any of the film's horrors, and so you can read this post knowing that you will not be ambushed with a nightmare that will haunt you for the rest of your days. I will say the film is horrific. In fact, it's beyond horrific. But if one is to bear witness to evil so that one can better defend the good (Israel) and speak out against evil (genocidal antisemitism and supporters of this nihilism in the West), one must know the evil of which one speaks. Thus, I considered it important for me to see the film, but given the shocking and sickening content of this film, I don't begrudge anyone not watching it.