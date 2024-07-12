Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice.

This week on the Short Circuit podcast: A First Amendment 2-4-1. Non-governmental speech in a Minnesota public school and big political party protection in New York.

Victory! In California, anyone who tries to secure evidence for a court proceeding is a private investigator in the eyes of the law and must obtain a license, which requires 6,000 hours of training. Which had ensnared IJ client Jay Fink, who runs a business helping Californians flag deceptive spam emails that might be actionable in court. State officials demanded that Jay either shut down his business or spend years apprenticing in wholly irrelevant fields like military policing or arson investigation. Phooey! And, no more. This week, the court converted a preliminary injunction we won in March into a permanent injunction—with the state's agreement! Click here to learn more.