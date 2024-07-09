My New Cato Institute Article Making the "Cosmopolitan Case Against World Government"

However, one need not be a nationalist to oppose world government. I am a cosmopolitan supporter of free trade and an advocate of a strong presumption in favor of open borders immigration. In addition, I am no fan of nationalism, which I consider to be one of the greatest evils of the modern world.

Yet I also take a dim view of world government and other similar proposals. These positions are not contradictory. Indeed, they are mutually reinforcing. Precisely because I see great value in free migration and the opportunity to "vote with your feet," I oppose the creation of a global state whose authority would be almost impossible to escape.

A world government would close off opportunities for foot voting. It would also undermine valuable interjurisdictional competition and exacerbate some key weaknesses of the democratic process. In the worst-case scenario, it could lead to the establishment of a global tyranny from which there may be no escape. Despite the claims of advocates, a world government is also probably not necessary to solve the world's major problems. Indeed, it might even exacerbate some of those dangers.