Plutarch on Open Courts

From Plutarch's Sayings of Kings and Commanders (Frank Cole Babbitt trans.); Antigonus was one of Alexander the Great's successors:

When Marsyas his brother had a lawsuit, and claimed the right to have the trial held at his house, Antigonus said, 'It shall be in the Forum and with everybody listening to see whether we do any injustice.'

(Spotted as a result of a conversation with my father Vladimir.)