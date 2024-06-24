Does The Principal Author Of A Per Curiam Opinion Announce It?

An old pastime is trying to figure out which Justice was the principal author of a per curiam opinion. I recently speculated that Chief Justice Roberts wrote the per curiam opinion in Gonzales v. Trevino. And Roberts in fact announced Trevino from the bench.

Earlier this term, the Supreme Court decided two cases about what happens when government officials block constituents on social media: Lindke v. Freed and O'Connor Ratcliff v. Garnier. Justice Barrett wrote the majority opinion in the former and a per curiam opinion was issued in the latter. During the hand-down, Justice Barrett announced both cases.

Last term, the Supreme Court decided two Section 230 cases: Twitter v. Taamneh and Gonzalez v. Google. Justice Thomas wrote the majority opinion in the former, and a short per curiam opinion was issued in the latter. During the hand-down, Justice Thomas announced both cases.

Does the Chief Justice always announce the per curiam opinion when it is not a paired case? I would have to do more research to figure out a rule.