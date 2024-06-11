Latest About UCLA Protesters

From the Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Safety today:

Dear Bruin Community:

I write to share an update on demonstration activity on campus yesterday, which resulted in violence, destruction of property and the blocking of student access to parts of campus.

This was completely unacceptable. The demonstration activity disregarded our values as a community, violated our campus policies and broke the law. These actions injured people, threatened the safety of our community and vandalized our campus. These actions also prevented students from completing their final exams.

At around 3:15 p.m., activity started at the top of the steps leading to Royce Quad, where a group of people dyed the water in Shapiro Fountain red, used water-filled barriers and chicken wire to block the area, used amplified sound, and set up tents and canopies. When this group of individuals was told to disperse, they moved to Kerckhoff patio carrying wooden shields. At Kerckhoff patio, the group proceeded to vandalize property with permanent red paint and erected barriers that blocked students and the public from accessing that part of campus. At the same time, another group at Moore Hall disrupted final exams.

When the group on Kerckhoff patio was told to disperse, they moved to an area near Dodd Hall. This resulted in some students having to miss finals because they were blocked from entering classrooms. Additionally, some students had to be evacuated in the middle of taking their final exams.

Throughout the evening, there were also violent attacks on safety personnel and law enforcement, resulting in at least six injuries to UCPD [= UCLA Police Department] personnel and other safety officers. One security guard was left with his head bleeding after he was struck with an object. Simply put, these acts of non-peaceful protest are abhorrent and cannot continue.