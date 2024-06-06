Journal of Free Speech Law: "Defamation, Presumed Damages, and Reputational Injury: A Legal and Philosophical Inquiry," by Prof. Benjamin C. Zipursky

The article is here; the abstract:

Achieving a sound analysis of reputation and reputational injury is important for understanding the law of defamation. This goal has, however, received surprisingly little attention. In light of the burst of renewed attention given to defamation law in the courts and the media, now is a good moment to try to make progress on this topic.

Although this article is principally theoretical, the project of writing it was undertaken with legal controversies in mind. Amongst the many issues in defamation law that continue to foster debate, some pertain to damages and would thus seem to call for a theory of reputational injury. Controversy swirls around the adjective "presumed" in the phrase "presumed damages." Critics ask why defamation plaintiffs are entitled to have their damages presumed and need not prove them, and they are naturally drawn to the concern that if the need for compensation is not actually proven, then liability is really punishment for uncivil speech even where it does no harm. This unsurprisingly leads to the conclusion that presumed damages are repugnant to free speech values, and should no longer be permitted by common law courts (even if the Supreme Court has decided to lay low on the issue).

Damages in tort law are overwhelmingly linked to a plaintiff's right to redress injury, and it is therefore reasonable to suppose that clarity on what damages ought to be available to a defamation plaintiff will be lacking until we have greater clarity on what sorts of wrongful injuries defamation law is designed to redress. This brings us to the topic of the paper, reputational injury.