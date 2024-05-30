Don't Judge A Book By Its Cover, But….

I'm pleased to be able to post the cover of my forthcoming book, The Digital Fourth Amendment, which will be published this fall (or thereabouts) by Oxford University Press. Although you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, I'll happily grant an exception if you like this:

