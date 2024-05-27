In Crimea's Fields the Poppies Blow

In Flanders Fields is of course well known to many English speakers:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below….

I was reminded of this by Poppies, a Russian poem by Grigoriy Pozhenian; it refers to World War II in Crimea, where Pozhenian himself had fought as a young man. Here is my feeble attempt at translating the first couple of stanzas while retaining some of their lyrical qualities; I have removed some Crimean placenames, which I expect have little meaning to our readers, though I retained the term "kurgan" to refer to the ancient burial mounds that are a frequent feature in Ukraine and Crimea:

On the hills of Crimea there is quiet.

On the kurgans of Crimea float dreams.

It's as if there'd been no war, but the war

Is buried right there underneath. It would seem a new day has dawned.

How much water has flowed through the sea.

But just go, just step past the door.

From the poppies there's nowhere to flee. Poppies, poppies, red poppies,

The earth's bitter memories

Do you really dream of the men

Who never returned from these fields? …

Here is a more literal and complete translation, from LyricsTranslate:

There is silence over the Fedyun Hills

There are dreams over the Malahov Mound

As if there had never been war there,

But war is buried in the silence You might think that everything is over

The sea water has changed for 30 years

But if you step outside

You can't escape the poppies Poppies, poppies, red poppies…

The bitter memories of the earth

Do you really see in your dreams…

Attacks of soldiers who never came back home? Poplar trees bloom on the Sapun Mountain

Cranes fly over the Sapun Mountain

In the fields poppies sway in the wind,

Poppies—the conscience of earth You might think, "Why make such a fuss?

They have been burning in the grass for 30 years."

But how I'd like to fall in that grass

And to lie down in the red poppies Poppies, poppies, red poppies…

The bitter memories of the earth

Do you really see in your dreams…

Do you really see in your dreams

The YouTube video is a Russian-language performance by Efimych (Oleg Sharandanov), which I especially liked. Here, by the way, is a description of the author of Poppies (Pozhenian) attributed by Wikipedia to a Soviet admiral, F.S. Oktiabrskiy: