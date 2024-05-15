The Volokh Conspiracy
The Right Coast Blog Moves to a New Location
An interesting blog about politics, law, and culture
Tom Smith, a law professor in San Diego (and my brother-in-law), has an interesting blog on politics, law, and culture—"The Right Coast." Because of some technical issues, he has had to move the blog to a new location, found here. Tom has asked me to pass along this note, which I am happy to do. It's a fun little blog that may be of interest.