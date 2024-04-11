Hiring Opportunities with NCLA and SLF

Eligibility: Lawyers at private law firms with 1-2 years of litigation experience OR fresh from one or more judicial clerkships. Someone between judicial clerkships would also be eligible.

Bar: Must have passed a bar exam that makes you eligible for admission to the DC Bar.

Highly competitive selection nationwide: Clerkship strongly preferred. Prior litigation experience required.

Fellowship Awarded by May 1: Decisions may be made on a rolling basis.

Work Location: NCLA's Washington, DC office with travel as needed for litigation. NCLA's office location will move to Virginia before the end of the Fellowship.

Litigation Experience: Fellows will start as 'second chair' on three cases. They will be expected to co-lead one case and initiate one other case throughout the one-year term of the CLiF.

Court Appearances: Fellows will make court appearances.

Fellowship Duration: 12 months, non-renewable.

Case Continuation: Fellows may 'keep' a case and work on it for NCLA as a pro bono firm project.