Hiring Opportunities with NCLA and SLF
I am happy to pass along two hiring announcements.
First, the New Civil Liberties Alliance is looking to hire a constitutional litigaiton fellow:
Eligibility: Lawyers at private law firms with 1-2 years of litigation experience OR fresh from one or more judicial clerkships. Someone between judicial clerkships would also be eligible.
Bar: Must have passed a bar exam that makes you eligible for admission to the DC Bar.
Highly competitive selection nationwide: Clerkship strongly preferred. Prior litigation experience required.
Fellowship Awarded by May 1: Decisions may be made on a rolling basis.
Work Location: NCLA's Washington, DC office with travel as needed for litigation. NCLA's office location will move to Virginia before the end of the Fellowship.
Litigation Experience: Fellows will start as 'second chair' on three cases. They will be expected to co-lead one case and initiate one other case throughout the one-year term of the CLiF.
Court Appearances: Fellows will make court appearances.
Fellowship Duration: 12 months, non-renewable.
Case Continuation: Fellows may 'keep' a case and work on it for NCLA as a pro bono firm project.
Second, the Southeastern Legal Foundation is looking to hiring a Litigation Attorney:
What our Litigation Attorneys do:
- Report to the VP of Litigation, work with our litigation team and Executive Director to execute with excellence the organization's strategies
- Serve as lead counsel for SLF and as co-counsel with partner organizations in select cases under the guidance of the Director of Litigation and organizational leadership
- Identify and represent pro-bono clients in court and through other legal processes
- Identify creative legal strategies to help advance SLF's litigation priorities
- Represent SLF publicly in various fora, including with allied organizations and the public
- Support the work of other attorneys on the litigation team as needed
- Support branding, communications, and marketing of the organization
- Support key functions and organizational growth (development, communications, outreach, litigation)
- Coordinate operations and strategies with like-minded organizations
- Jump in, as the rest of the team does, when something needs doing!
What we're looking for:
- 2+ years of litigation experience preferred (Senior Attorneys 7+ years encouraged to apply also)
- Demonstrated interest in the public interest approach to legal practice
- Knowledge of the law in the areas of SLF's focus, with relevant policy knowledge being a plus
- Willingness to take on issue areas or unpopular causes
- Dedication to serving clients with the highest ethical standards
- Commitment to the SLF mission
- Ability to work difficult collaboratively but also manage responsibilities independently
- Demonstrated ability to draft detailed memoranda on complicated issue of unsettled law
- Experience in complex discovery
- Strong verbal and interpersonal skills, media experience preferred
- Admitted to one or more state bars
- A sense of humor
- Ability to travel occasionally
- Judicial clerkship experience is a plus, but not required
I'm always happy to pass along other hiring opportunities.