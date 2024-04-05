Call for Papers: "The Future of Law in an AI World" (Oct. 8, 2024 Conference, Apr. 30, 2024 Abstract Deadline)

Looks like an excellent symposium, featuring "submissions from lawyers, scholars, policymakers, and other experts on the myriad issues surrounding AI and the law grounded in conservative legal principles." You can submit proposals here. The topics they suggest (though it's not an exclusive list) are:

Constitutional Implications of AI: Exploring how the deployment and regulation of AI intersect with fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

AI and Property Rights: Assessing the challenges and innovations AI brings to property rights, including intellectual property and data ownership.

AI in the Courts: The potential implications for due process, evidentiary standards, and the broader judicial system.

AI Ethics: Navigating the balance between individual freedoms, innovation, and the moral and societal implications of AI.

AI and National Security: Addressing the implications of AI for defense, surveillance, privacy, and our nation's cybersecurity infrastructure.

AI and Foreign Policy: Understanding the role of international law and the potential for collaboration or conflict with other nations in AI governance and contemplating the questions posed by international regulations, treaty-making bodies, trade and science policy, export controls, and intellectual property protections.

The Regulation of AI: Evaluating whether AI represents a new subject for regulation or not, and taking into account the state and federal regulatory approach(es) inclusive of innovation and accountability for harms. Potential questions of how current state and federal regulatory regimes will promote or inhibit innovation or accountability for harms, and examining alternative regulatory approaches. Discussion of the principle of federalism may be explored.

AI and Competition Policy: When "big data" became a popular notion, competition advocates began to describe "data as the new oil." We learned quickly that merely having a lot of data is insufficient for building competitive moats.

AI and Intellectual Property: Examining the existing uses of publicly accessible data for training large AI models, and the intellectual property rights of those who want to control the works that they own. Evaluation of the tradeoffs to multiple parties, and examination of alternative regulatory regimes—that may or may not include new types of property rights.

AI and the Legal Profession: Thinking through different ways that AI may change the practice of law—whether with legal research, brief writing, evidence, and how the judiciary may react to such changes. Also, an exploration of legal ethics, the current regime or potential future regime for model rules of professional conduct. Other potential topics may involve increased access to legal services, and the existing impact on legal licensure or the legal profession.

Here are the submission rules: