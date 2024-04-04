Incoming Stanford President Jonathan Levin on University Statements

From Stanford Report (Chelcey Adami) on Jan. 25, 2024, reporting on a Stanford Faculty Senate meeting:

Multiple [faculty] senators asked for more details regarding when university leadership should speak on an issue, and Graduate School of Business Dean Jonathan Levin said issuing a statement with absolute moral clarity shortly after an incident does not reflect how the university wants its students to act.

"I think it models the wrong thing for our students, and it actually undermines our basic educational mission …," Levin said. "We want them to think slowly, to hear from different people, to weigh things carefully, and we should model that and have the focus after an event in the world to be around listening and learning."