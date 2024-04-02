The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Pioneer Institute Hubwonk Podcast on Exclusionary Zoning and the Takings Clause
In interview with Joe Selvaggi of the Pioneer Institute, I explain the harm caused by exclusionary zoning, and why it violates the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment.
Joe Selvaggi of the Pioneer Institute (a Boston-based think tank) recently interviewed me about exclusionary zoning, and my forthcoming Texas Law Review article on that subject (coauthored with Josh Braver of the University of Wisconsin). We cover the harm caused by exclusionary zoning, its undermining of property rights, and the reasons why it violates the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment.
The audio and transcript of the podcast are available here.
And here is the video: