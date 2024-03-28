I just learned it from Third Circuit Judge Cheryl Krause's dissent from denial of rehearing en banc in Lara v. Commissioner. Black's Law Dictionary (Bryan Garner's 11th ed.) tells us that "c.a.v." stands for "curia advisari vult," which in turn literally means "The court will be advised; the court will consider," and "signal[s] a court's decision to delay judgment pending further consideration."

"In England, the phrase is still used in all Court of Appeal decisions when the judgment is reserved; that is, not delivered after the hearing." In America, for better or worse, it seems extremely rare; but in the Third Circuit, it's a thing, with the phrase generally being something like "hold the case c.a.v."