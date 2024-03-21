The Volokh Conspiracy
Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Finalists
The top 8 teams presented oral argument in Moody v. NetChoice.
The topic for the 12th Annual Harlan Institute–Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition is Moody v. Netchoice. We have now held the Round of 8 and the Round of 4. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. The championship round will be held next month in Washington, D.C.
Round of 4
Round of 4 Match #1: Team #17038 v. Team #16886
Round of 4 Match #2: Team #17485 v. Team #17050
Round of 8
Round of 8 Match #1: Team #17038 v. Team #16974
Round of 8 Match #2: Team #17067 v. Team #17050
Round of 8 Match #3: Team #16985 v. Team #16886
Round of 8 Match #4: Team #17485 v. Team #17350