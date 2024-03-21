Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Finalists

The topic for the 12th Annual Harlan Institute–Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition is Moody v. Netchoice. We have now held the Round of 8 and the Round of 4. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. The championship round will be held next month in Washington, D.C.

Round of 4

Round of 4 Match #1: Team #17038 v. Team #16886

Round of 4 Match #2: Team #17485 v. Team #17050

Round of 8

Round of 8 Match #1: Team #17038 v. Team #16974

Round of 8 Match #2: Team #17067 v. Team #17050

Round of 8 Match #3: Team #16985 v. Team #16886

Round of 8 Match #4: Team #17485 v. Team #17350