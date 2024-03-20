The RBG Leadership Awards are Rescinded

A few days I go, I blogged about the rather insensitive action by the Dwight Opperman Foundation to award the RBG Leadership Awards this year to a bizarre list of honorees: Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch, Martha Stewart, Michael Milken, and Sylvester Stallone.

On Tuesday, then Foundation backtracked and cancelled this year's award ceremony "after facing blistering criticism from her family and friends over this year's planned recipients," in the words of the NY Times.

A good move; if I'm going to chastise them for screwing up, I should applaud when they recognize their mistake and try to put things right.