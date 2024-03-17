Two Posts on Irish-American Politics and History, and its Lessons for Today

Happy St. Patrick's Day to all who celebrate!

It is, I hope, an appropriate time, to re-up two posts on the Irish-American politics and history:

This post describes how and why the political salience of Irish-American identity has declined enormously over the last century, and what can be learned from that experience. An excerpt:

Today is St. Patrick's Day. And tonight, Irish-Americans across the country will be gathering to toast their control of the highest political office in the land. After all, Joe Biden is only the second Irish Catholic president of the United States. For their part, millions of WASPs are seething about the loss of their political hegemony to the Irish. St. Patrick's Day celebrations are a painful reminder of their humiliation. Police forces in major cities are on alert for possible ethnic riots. OK, actually nothing like that is happening! In reality, very few Americans care that Biden is an Irish Catholic. Even fewer fear that he is somehow promoting Irish interests at the expense of WASPs….. Political conflict between Irish-Americans and WASPs has almost completely disappeared…. It wasn't always so. In the 19th and early twentieth centuries, political antagonism between Irish and WASPs was ubiquitous, sometimes rising to the level of anti-Irish rioting by nativists. There was also substantial discrimination and social prejudice against the Irish…. How did this change come about? The story is long and complicated… But one crucial factor was that most Americans came to realize that the differences between Irish-Americans and other groups were far less significant than previously thought, and also that these ethnic and religious divergences should be downgraded in the name of universal liberal principles.

2."Are Hispanics Following the Path of the Irish?"Jan. 1, 2024

This post comments on Noah Smith's insightful piece arguing that Hispanics are following the same path of assimilation as Irish-Americans did in earlier generations. I think Smith is largely right, but offer two major caveats. Here is an excerpt: