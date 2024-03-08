Society for the Rule of Law Webinar on Impeachment

The Society for the Rule of Law (formerly known as Checks and Balances) has posted the video of today's webinar on "Impeachment of the Rule of Law," where I appeared along with fellow VC blogger Keith Whittington. Here is the video:

We covered a number of topics, including the history and purpose of impeachments, how the utility of this institution has been undermined by partisanship and polarization, the recent impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and ongoing efforts to impeach Biden.

Keith is one of the nation's leading experts on impeachment, and I look forward to reading his forthcoming book on the subject.