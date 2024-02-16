The Volokh Conspiracy
Aspiring Academics: Apply for Fellowships from the Federalist Society
I am happy to pass along this announcement from the Federalist Society:
The Federalist Society offers several different kinds of fellowships for aspiring academics to complete at top law schools. One is a one- or two-year full time research fellowship (Olin-Searle-Smith-Darling fellowship), one is a part-time research fellowship, and one is a full time clinical fellowship. More information may be found at the links. The application deadline for all three is March 15.