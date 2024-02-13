Law Students: Apply for the Becket Fund Constitutional Law Fellowship

I am happy to pass along this announcement from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty:

Becket is seeking 3 or more new attorneys for its 2024-25 Constitutional Law Fellowship. The fellowship is a one-year position that is open to exceptional recent judicial clerks. It provides immediate, hands-on experience litigating cutting-edge religious liberty cases under the mentorship of experienced Becket attorneys. Fellows participate in all aspects of trial and appellate litigation, gaining valuable experience in litigation strategy, research, writing, and oral advocacy. The Fellowship is also an excellent steppingstone to government service, private practice, the academy, or public interest law. Fellowship terms are for one year, typically beginning in August or September, and provide a competitive salary and benefits. You can find more details here: https://www.becketlaw.org/about-us/employment/constitutional-law-fellowship/