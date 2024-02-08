C-SPAN Washington Journal Appearance on the Trump Section 3 Case

Today, the Supreme Court will hold oral arguments in Trump v. Anderson, the case addressing whether Donald Trump is disqualified from the presidency under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. Co-blogger Josh Blackman and I discussed and debated the case for almost an hour on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program. As regular readers know, Josh believes the Court should rule Trump is not disqualified, while I think they should rule that he is.

The video is available here. If I can figure out a way to embed it in this post, I will do so. But so far, I have not been able to.

My amicus brief in the case, which argues that disqualification under Section 3 does not require a prior criminal conviction, is available here. I have previously written about other issues related to the Section 3 litigation, most extensively here and here.

Josh's amicus brief (written on behalf of Prof. Seth Barrett Tillman) is available here.