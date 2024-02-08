The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
C-SPAN Washington Journal Appearance on the Trump Section 3 Case
Co-blogger Josh Blackman and I debated the case that will be argued before the Supreme Court this morning.
Today, the Supreme Court will hold oral arguments in Trump v. Anderson, the case addressing whether Donald Trump is disqualified from the presidency under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. Co-blogger Josh Blackman and I discussed and debated the case for almost an hour on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program. As regular readers know, Josh believes the Court should rule Trump is not disqualified, while I think they should rule that he is.
The video is available here. If I can figure out a way to embed it in this post, I will do so. But so far, I have not been able to.
My amicus brief in the case, which argues that disqualification under Section 3 does not require a prior criminal conviction, is available here. I have previously written about other issues related to the Section 3 litigation, most extensively here and here.
Josh's amicus brief (written on behalf of Prof. Seth Barrett Tillman) is available here.