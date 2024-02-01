Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
2.1.2024 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Thoughts on the Declining Numbers of SCOTUS Clerks Becoming Law Professors
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA and a Visiting Fellow (Senior Fellow starting May 2024) at the Hoover Institution (Stanford). Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (7)
Charles Oliver
|
2.1.2024 4:00 AM
Eric Boehm
|
1.31.2024 5:05 PM
Christian Britschgi
|
1.31.2024 4:05 PM
Jacob Sullum
|
1.31.2024 3:20 PM
Eric Boehm
|
1.31.2024 1:00 PM