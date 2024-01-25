The Volokh Conspiracy
Three Events on Section 3 in Boston
A debate, a panel, and a lecture.
I recently completed a swing through Boston, with three events on Section 3.
First, I debated Jed Shugerman at Boston University, moderated by Gary Lawson.
Second, I had a panel with Jeff Pokorak at Suffolk Law School. The event was styled as a Supreme Court roundup, but most of the discussion gravitated to Trump v. Anderson:
Third, I gave a lecture on Section 3, with extended Q&A, at Boston College: