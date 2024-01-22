The Volokh Conspiracy
Upcoming Talks and Presentations
Talks and presentations on delegation, Chevron, climate change and the future of environmental law.
Just a quick post to note some upcoming talks and presentations, some of which may be of interest to readers.
- This Thursday, January 25, I will be a panelist at the Pacific Legal Foundation conference, Doctrinal Crossroads: Major Questions, Nondelegation & Chevron Deference, at Harvard Law School. The program is co-sponsored by the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy which will be publishing the papers from the conference. Other speakers include Gary Lawson, Michael Rappaport, Jed Shugerman, Alison Somin, and Paul Ray. Former White House counsel Don McGahn is giving a lunchtime keynote, and panel moderators include Judges Neomi Rao, Greg Katsas, Michael Park, and Paul Matey. Registration info is here.
- Tuesday, January 30 I will be a panelist on the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy program, Loper and Chevron in the Court: The Fate of Deference to Administrative and Scientific Expertise at Yale Law School. Other panelists are Blake Emerson, Andrew Pincus, and Reshma Ramachandran. The program is co-sponsored by American Constitution Society at Yale Law School and Yale Federalist Society.
- Monday, February 19, I'll be speaking on The Next Big Abortion Rights Case (FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine) at a Zaremski Law Medicine Forum with my colleague Prof. Jessie Hill here at the CWRU School of Law.
- Friday, February 23, I will be presenting at the Ohio State Law Journal's 2024 Symposium, What Next? The Rise, Fall, and Future of American Environmental Law. I do not yet know who the other speakers are, but I'll update this post when I have that information.
- Saturday, April 13, I will be presenting at the Drake Constitutional Law Center's 2024 Constitutional Law Symposium, "Climate Change, the Environment, and Constitutions." Other speakers will include Jerry Anderson, Michael Gerrard, and Erin Daly.
- Friday, May 10, I will speak on a panel on marijuana legalization at the 2024 Eleventh Circuit Judicial Conference in Point Clear, Alabama. My co-panelists will be Jonathan Robbins and Jesse Panuccio.