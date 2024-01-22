Paul Taylor's Six-Part Substack Series: Where Did the Racial Boxes People Check on Forms Come From?

If you don't have the time or inclination to read my book, Classified: The Unknown Story of Racial Classification in America, attorney Paul Taylor provides a thorough summary, along with some commentary, at his (excellent) Substack.

Part 1 The illogical and politically-motivated process that led to the creation of official U.S. government racial classifications.

Part 2 The origins of America's arbitrary racial classification systems.

Part 3 (the very strange case of the "Hispanics" Classification)

Part 4 White Ethnic Groups and Black Immigrants

Part 5 How Are Children of Multi-Racial Parents Classified

Part 6 When arbitrary racial categories are used in unscientific ways, science suffers.