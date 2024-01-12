The Volokh Conspiracy
Podcasts on Section 3
National Constitution Center and SCOTUS 101
I recently recorded two podcasts on the Section 3 case before the Supreme Court.
First, I was on the We the People podcast from the National Constitution Center. Jeff Rosen interviewed me and Gerard Magliocca.
Second, I was on the SCOTUS 101 podcast from the Heritage Foundation. GianCarlo Canaparo interviewed me about the ongoing litigation.
For those who like listening to podcasts, I think you'll find these interviews useful.