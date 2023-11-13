Federal District Court (E.D. Tex.) Adding New Rules About AI Use by Lawyers and by Self-Represented Litigants

From General Order 23-11, effective Dec. 1, 2023, the new Local Rule CV-11(g):

Litigants remain responsible for the accuracy and quality of legal documents produced with the assistance of technology (e.g., ChatGPT, Google Bard, Bing AI Chat, or generative artificial intelligence services). Litigants are cautioned that certain technologies may produce factually or legally inaccurate content. If a litigant chooses to employ technology, the litigant continues to be bound by the requirements of Fed. R. Civ. P. 11 and must review and verify any computer-generated content to ensure that it complies with all such standards. See also Local Rule AT-3(m). COMMENT: Recent advancements in technology have provided pro se litigants access to tools that may be employed in preparing legal documents or pleadings. However, often the product of those tools may be factually or legally inaccurate. Local Rule CV-11 is amended to add new subsection (g) to alert pro se litigants to this risk. The rule also alerts litigants that they remain bound by the certification requirements of Fed. R. Civ. P. 11 when employing such tools to verify all content meets those standards. A similar rule, Local Rule AT-3(m), is added to the standards of practice to be observed by attorneys….

And the new Local Rule AT-3(m):