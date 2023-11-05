Apparent Neo-Nazi Pleads Guilty to Trying to Burn Down Church That Was Hosting Drag Queen Story Hour

From a Justice Department press release dated Oct. 24, but just posted on Westlaw a few days ago:

An Ohio man pleaded guilty yesterday to violating the Church Arson Prevention Act and to using fire and explosives to commit a felony, all in connection with his attempt to burn down a church because of the church's support for the LGBTQI+ community.

According to court documents, on March 25, Aimenn D. Penny, 20, of Alliance, made Molotov cocktails and drove to the Community Church of Chesterland (CCC), in Chesterland, Ohio.

Angered by the church's plan to host two drag events the following weekend, Penny threw two Molotov cocktails at the church, hoping to burn it to the ground. Through Penny's guilty plea, he admitted to using force through fire and explosives, intending to obstruct CCC congregants in their enjoyment and expression of their religious beliefs….