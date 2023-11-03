The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Trump Gag Order Appeal Expedited, Oral Argument Set for Nov. 20; Gag Order Stayed for Now
"The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion."
BREAKING: The Trump gag order in DC is on hold. Appeals court panel has temporarily stayed it and scheduled a Nov. 20 oral argument. The panel:
Millett (Obama)
Pillard (Obama)
Garcia (Biden) pic.twitter.com/egJGonwsOG
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 3, 2023