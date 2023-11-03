The Volokh Conspiracy

Trump Gag Order Appeal Expedited, Oral Argument Set for Nov. 20; Gag Order Stayed for Now

|

"The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion."

 

 