The Southeastern Legal Foundation Is Hiring
The Southeastern Legal Foundation is hiring Litigation Attorneys:
Who you are: SLF is hiring Litigation Attorneys who are committed to putting their courtroom, legal strategy, and communication skills towards advancing our public interest mission. Are you an attorney who believes in our constitutional system and is willing to fight hard to protect it? Do you have experience with constitutional law, individual rights, property rights law, separation of powers issues, and a love of American values? Do you want to make a more direct impact in holding government and other state actors accountable for crossing constitutional lines? Do you love to litigate, but are eager to be passionate about your cause? Do you believe that principles and action both matter when it comes to the law? Are you interested in working with a committed group of like-minded attorneys who put excellence and principles before everything else? If so, we want to speak with you!
What our Litigation Attorneys will do:
- Report to the Director of Litigation, work with our litigation team and General Counsel to execute with excellence the organization's strategies
- Serve as lead counsel for SLF and as co-counsel with partner organizations in select cases under the guidance of the Director of Litigation and organizational leadership
- Identify and represent pro-bono clients in court and through other legal processes
- Identify creative legal strategies to help advance SLF's litigation priorities
- Represent the organization publicly in various fora, including with allied organizations and the public
- Support the work of other attorneys on the litigation team as needed
- Support branding, communications, and marketing of the organization
- Support key functions and organizational growth (development, communications, outreach, litigation)
- Coordinate operations and strategies with like-minded organizations
- Jump in, as the rest of the team does, when something needs doing!
What we're looking for:
- 2+ years of litigation experience preferred (Senior Attorneys 7+ years encouraged to apply also)
- Demonstrated interest in the public interest approach to legal practice
- Knowledge of the law in the areas of SLF's focus, with relevant policy knowledge being a plus
- Willingness to take on issue areas or unpopular causes
- Dedication to serving clients with the highest ethical standards
- Commitment to the SLF mission
- Ability to work difficult collaboratively but also manage responsibilities independently
- Demonstrated ability to draft detailed memoranda on complicated issue of unsettled law
- Experience in complex discovery
- Strong verbal and interpersonal skills, media experience preferred
- Admitted to one or more state bars
- A sense of humor
- Ability to travel occasionally
- An affinity with SLF's mission and for public interest litigation
You can apply here.