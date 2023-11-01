The Southeastern Legal Foundation is hiring Litigation Attorneys:

Who you are: SLF is hiring Litigation Attorneys who are committed to putting their courtroom, legal strategy, and communication skills towards advancing our public interest mission. Are you an attorney who believes in our constitutional system and is willing to fight hard to protect it? Do you have experience with constitutional law, individual rights, property rights law, separation of powers issues, and a love of American values? Do you want to make a more direct impact in holding government and other state actors accountable for crossing constitutional lines? Do you love to litigate, but are eager to be passionate about your cause? Do you believe that principles and action both matter when it comes to the law? Are you interested in working with a committed group of like-minded attorneys who put excellence and principles before everything else? If so, we want to speak with you!

What our Litigation Attorneys will do:

Report to the Director of Litigation, work with our litigation team and General Counsel to execute with excellence the organization's strategies

Serve as lead counsel for SLF and as co-counsel with partner organizations in select cases under the guidance of the Director of Litigation and organizational leadership

Identify and represent pro-bono clients in court and through other legal processes

Identify creative legal strategies to help advance SLF's litigation priorities

Represent the organization publicly in various fora, including with allied organizations and the public

Support the work of other attorneys on the litigation team as needed

Support branding, communications, and marketing of the organization

Support key functions and organizational growth (development, communications, outreach, litigation)

Coordinate operations and strategies with like-minded organizations

Jump in, as the rest of the team does, when something needs doing!

What we're looking for: