Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
10.26.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: UC Berkeley Reverses Instructor's Attempt to Give Extra Credit for Pro-Palestinian Political Activity
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (812)
C.J. Ciaramella
|
10.27.2023 2:04 PM
Joe Lancaster
|
10.27.2023 1:45 PM
Eric Boehm
|
10.27.2023 1:10 PM
Peter Suderman
|
10.27.2023 9:50 AM
Liz Wolfe
|
10.27.2023 9:30 AM