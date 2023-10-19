The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 45: When Pets Block Your Love Life
How could something so adorable cause this much interpersonal trouble?
The 45th episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange revolves around the role of pets when humans date.
While a cute pet picture can attract someone to your dating profile, pets can also be a major hindrance in romance. What happens when a significant other's pet prevents spontaneous travel or acts up jealously when someone comes over? What are reasonable expectations for how pet owners and non-owners should adapt to each other in relationships? Michelle and I–both long-time pet owners–break down the possible challenges that even a well-behaved Fido or Garfield might bring to the dating game!