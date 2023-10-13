Another "Filing That Cited Fake Court Cases," This Time in L.A. Superior Court

[W]hen L.A. Superior Court Judge Ian Fusselman took a closer look, he spotted a major problem. Two of the cases cited in the brief were not real. Others had nothing to do with eviction law, the judge said.

"This was an entire body of law that was fabricated," Fusselman said during the sanction hearing. "It's difficult to understand how that happened."

The court never got to the bottom of exactly how the filing was prepared. But six legal experts told LAist they could think of a likely explanation: misuse of a generative AI program.