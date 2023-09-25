Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
9.25.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Police Officer's Hanging Up on Caller Isn't a First Amendment Violation
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (57)
Charles Oliver
|
9.25.2023 4:00 AM
Jacob Sullum
|
9.24.2023 4:50 PM
Corbin Barthold
|
From the October 2023 issue
David T. Beito
|
9.23.2023 7:00 AM
Kat Rosenfield
|
From the October 2023 issue