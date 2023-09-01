Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice.

You want to hear something neat? Next month, IJ is going to argue before the Michigan Supreme Court—but not at the Michigan Supreme Court. Instead, oral argument will be held at a high school in Flint because sometimes—in cases of deep importance and keen public interest—the Michigan supremes take their show on the road. And indeed the question of whether officials who repeatedly flew a drone over private property in search of code violations should have first obtained a warrant is of great moment. Click here to learn more.

And speaking of neat, Georgia Public Radio has a story about IJ's latest eminent domain case, one which asks the question: is a taking by a private railroad, primarily to benefit a different private company, a public use?

Victory! This week, a state trial court struck down Orange City, Iowa's mandatory rental-inspection program, whereby code enforcement officers could demand entry into tenant's homes without consent and without a scintilla of suspicion or particularized probable cause suggesting something is actually amiss. But the Iowa Constitution forbids treating renters like second-class citizens, and the court ruled that henceforth officials must show "some plausible basis for believing that a violation is likely to be found" and moreover that tenants must be notified of the city's application for a warrant and given a chance to advocate for restrictions on timing and scope of the inspection. Click here to learn more.