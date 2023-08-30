Massive Sanctions Against Rudy Giuliani for "Willful Shirking of His Discovery Obligations" in Libel Lawsuit Against Him

From Freeman v. Giuliani, decided today by Judge Beryl Howell (D.D.C.):

Defendant Rudolph W. Giuliani is taken at his word that he understands these obligations. He assured this Court directly that he "understand[s] the obligations" because he has "been doing this for 50 years[.]"In this case, however, Giuliani has given only lip service to compliance with his discovery obligations and this Court's orders by failing to take reasonable steps to preserve or produce his ESI. Instead, Giuliani has submitted declarations with concessions turned slippery on scrutiny and excuses designed to shroud the insufficiency of his discovery compliance. The bottom line is that Giuliani has refused to comply with his discovery obligations and thwarted plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Wandrea' ArShaye Moss's procedural rights to obtain any meaningful discovery in this case.

The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure authorize "[l]iberal discovery" for the "sole purpose of assisting in the preparation and trial, or the settlement, of litigated disputes," with "the only express limitations [ ] that the information sought is not privileged, and is relevant to the subject matter of the pending action[,]" but without "differentiat[ing] between information that is private or intimate and that to which no privacy interests attach." As such, "the Rules often allow extensive intrusion into the affairs of both litigants and third parties." Crucial to fulfilling this central purpose of civil discovery is that parties "comply fully and timely with their discovery obligations … to supply relevant testimony and documents for a fair appraisal of the facts and a 'just' determination." Obviously, only extant documents and data are producible, so parties must also take reasonable efforts to preserve potentially relevant evidence, including electronically stored information ("ESI"), when litigation is "reasonably foreseeable." To incentivize and enforce compliance with these procedural rules, sanctions may be imposed when ESI should have been preserved "in the anticipation or conduct of litigation" but "is lost because a party failed to take reasonable steps to preserve it[.]"

Rather than simply play by the rules designed to promote a discovery process necessary to reach a fair decision on the merits of plaintiffs' claims, Giuliani has bemoaned plaintiffs' efforts to secure his compliance as "punishment by process." Donning a cloak of victimization may play well on a public stage to certain audiences, but in a court of law this performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery in a straight-forward defamation case, with the concomitant necessity of repeated court intervention. Due to Giuliani's discovery conduct, plaintiffs have filed two motions to compel production from Giuliani and his eponymous businesses, Giuliani Communications LLC and Giuliani Partners LLC (collectively, the "Giuliani Businesses"), resulting in two discovery hearings, the issuance of multiple orders seeking his discovery compliance or otherwise sanctioning him for noncompliance. Along the way, Giuliani has been afforded several extensions of time to comply with court orders and his discovery obligations. As the discussion below reveals, however, the result of these efforts to obtain discovery from Giuliani, aside from his initial production of 193 documents, is largely a single page of communications, blobs of indecipherable data, a sliver of the financial documents required to be produced, and a declaration and two stipulations from Giuliani, who indicates in the latter stipulations his preference to concede plaintiffs' claims rather than produce discovery in this case.

Giuliani's preference may be due to the fact, about which he has made no secret, that he faces liability, both civil and criminal, in other investigations and civil lawsuits. Perhaps, he has made the calculation that his overall litigation risks are minimized by not complying with his discovery obligations in this case. Whatever the reason, obligations are case specific and withholding required discovery in this case has consequences.

Giuliani's willful discovery misconduct has now led, inexorably, to plaintiffs' pending motion for sanctions due to his "Failure To Preserve Electronic Evidence," seeking, inter alia, the entry of default judgment against Giuliani. Giuliani has also not complied with two other court orders requiring him both to produce certain requested, routine financial documents relevant to plaintiffs' claims for punitive damages, and to reimburse plaintiffs for attorneys' fees and costs associated with their first motion to compel, failures for which plaintiffs request additional sanctions. Additionally, plaintiffs' have sought sanctions due to noncompliance by Giuliani's eponymous businesses with document and deposition requests, after their motion to compel compliance was granted as conceded.

Facing court orders compelling his discovery compliance and potential default judgment as a sanction for failing to preserve ESI, Giuliani filed two personally executed, but unsworn, "stipulations" admitting, for the purposes of this litigation, liability on the factual elements of plaintiffs' claims and their entitlement to punitive damages. Giuliani's stipulations hold more holes than Swiss cheese, with his latest stipulation expressly reserving "his arguments that the statements complained of are protected and non-actionable opinion for purposes of appeal[,]" which arguments were previously rejected in this Court's decision denying defendant's motion to dismiss. The reservations in Giuliani's stipulations make clear his goal to bypass the discovery process and a merits trial—at which his defenses may be fully scrutinized and tested in our judicial system's time-honored adversarial process—and to delay such a fair reckoning by taking his chances on appeal, based on the abbreviated record he forced on plaintiffs. Yet, just as taking shortcuts to win an election carries risks—even potential criminal liability—bypassing the discovery process carries serious sanctions, no matter what reservations a noncompliant party may try artificially to preserve for appeal.

The downside risk of turning the discovery process into what this Court has previously described as a "murky mess" is that Rule 37 provides a remedy: sanctions, including entry of default judgment, against Giuliani. Given the willful shirking of his discovery obligations in anticipation of and during this litigation, Giuliani leaves little other choice. For the reasons set out below, the pending motion is granted. Default judgment will be entered against Giuliani as a discovery sanction pursuant to Rules 37(e)(2)(C) and 37(b)(2)(a)(vi), holding him civilly liable on plaintiffs' defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and punitive damage claims, and Giuliani is directed to reimburse plaintiffs for attorneys' fees and costs associated with their instant motion.

In addition, as this case now heads to trial to determine any damages due on plaintiffs' claims, Giuliani will be given a final opportunity to comply with discovery relevant to the determination of damages, both compensatory and punitive, or face imposition of additional discovery-related sanctions, under Rule 37(b)(2), in the form of adverse instructions and exclusion of evidence at trial, as outlined in more detail below. Specifically, Giuliani is directed, by September 20, 2023, to do the following: