Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
8.24.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Vermeule and Casey Respond to Judge Rao on Textualism's Political Morality
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (1)
Christian Britschgi
|
8.24.2023 12:05 AM
Robby Soave
|
8.23.2023 11:26 PM
Matt Welch
|
8.23.2023 10:47 PM
Eric Boehm
|
8.23.2023 10:30 PM
Joe Lancaster
|
8.23.2023 1:40 PM