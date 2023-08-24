Court Rejects Lawsuit Claiming Police Discriminatorily Refused to Prosecute Rapist

From Judge William S. Stickman IV's opinion in Doe v. Northern Regional Police Dep't of Allegheny County (W.D. Pa.):

{Before her parents arrived, Plaintiff began to provide school officials with a handwritten statement. When her parents arrived, she was directed to stop writing. Therefore, Plaintiffs statement was "unfinished" and "incomplete." According to Plaintiff, it "did not include the multiple additional forced penetration offenses that occurred, the multiple acts of indecent assault and sexual assault that occurred, or [her] attempts to escape." Her statement, which only described two of the five acts of forcible penetration committed against her, was given to Detective Rick by school personnel.} {That evening, Plaintiff gave a statement to medical personnel at the hospital. Three months later, she gave another statement in connection with a Sexual Violence Protection Order she obtained against A.M.} As to her report to law enforcement, Plaintiff gave a videorecorded statement to Detective Rick, a white male, at the Northern Regional Police Department in the presence of her mother.

During the school day of January 7, 2019, Plaintiff, a "Latinx female," who was born in Guatemala and identifies as "Mayan/Native (Central) American," and "is of Hispanic origin," contends that she was "secluded" "in a school restroom where, ignoring her pleas to stop and physical resistance, [A.M.] restrained her, vaginally raped her with his penis, finger and tongue, forced her to perform oral sex, and attempted to anally rape her." She reported the incident to Pine-Richland High School personnel, law enforcement, and medical personnel that day.

Plaintiff Jane Doe … [sued] to address purported violations of her constitutional rights arising from an incident with a male student, A.M., during the school day at Pine-Richland High School. She contends that due to the "shoddy, unprofessional, and inadequate investigation" undertaken by Defendants, A.M. was never prosecuted….

On March 7, 2019, Detective Rick notified Plaintiffs mother that the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office decided not to prosecute A.M. During a telephone meeting with the prosecutor the next day, Plaintiff "told [the prosecutor] about the many offenses A.M. had committed," and the prosecutor "chastised [Plaintiff], stating 'you are changing your story!"' Plaintiff faults Detective Rick for conducting an "incomplete and inadequate investigation." She alleges that Detective Rick "committed multiple deliberate, premeditated acts to prevent the Allegheny County District Attorney from reviewing [her] complete statement, and instead provided substantially altered versions of her statement that he knew did not represent true, complete narrative […]." She takes issue with her "unfinished" and "incomplete" January 7, 2019 handwritten statement that was provided to school personnel becoming "an essential part of the criminal investigation materials presented to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office."

She faults Detective Rick for conveying to the prosecutor that she had a boyfriend at the time of the assault with "the implication being that [Plaintiff] would make a false claim of rape to explain an event of consensual sex with someone other than her boyfriend." She also faults Detective Rick for never having her January 7, 2019 interview transcribed and giving a transcript to the prosecutor. Furthermore, Plaintiff contends that Detective Rick failed to provide accurate information to the prosecutor, and that in his Incident Report he altered and/or omitted portions of her statement. {Plaintiff asserts that Detective Rick omitted from the narrative elements the elements of forcible compulsion, her attempts to escape, and that anal penetration was attempted. She contends that Detective Rick failed to characterize the violent nature of the incident and to note the difference in size, strength, and power between her and A.M. Additionally, she maintains that Detective Rick "mischaracterized" her family's refusal to surrender her cellphone.} According to Plaintiff, Detective Rick deliberately misidentified her as "Caucasian/Non-Hispanic," in his Incident Report.

Plaintiff asserts that Detective Rick's conduct weakened a case for prosecuting A.M., cast the encounter between her and A.M. as consensual, and created a credibility bias towards her. She posits that Detective Rick's "actions were motivated in part by his desire to protect the reputation" of the Pine-Richland School District as well as the reputation of A.M., who was a member of the high school football team.

As to the Northern Regional Police Department of Allegheny County, Plaintiff contends that it had a long-standing custom and policy of granting discretion to detectives conducting investigations of potential sex crimes. She further contends that it abdicated its responsibility to train, monitor and supervise detectives to ensure that their actions did not violate the rights of sex crime victims, comported with "best practices" free from bias, were free from prejudice (or favor for a potential defendant), and that decisions to recommend prosecution were based on evidence and free from outside influence….

The court concluded, however, that plaintiff's allegations, even if factually correct, wouldn't be legally actionable. First, as to the Equal Protection Clause:

Plaintiff claims that Detective Rick's alleged racial bias against her clouded his investigation. There is a distinction between the right to force the prosecution of a case and the right of access to judicial procedures, like a criminal investigation, to redress an alleged wrong. It is certainly true that police officers cannot discriminate on the basis of an alleged victim's race. The "selective withdrawal of police protection, as when the Southern states during the Reconstruction era refused to give police protection to their black citizens, is the prototypical denial of equal protection." Thus, a claim that police services were administered in a discriminatory manner and denied a victim protection is a viable equal protection claim.

However, Plaintiff has failed to plead a plausible basis for a claim of alleged discriminatory failure to adequately investigate her complaint against A.M. based on her ethnicity or race. She had to set forth a plausible case-specific account of intentional discrimination but merely pled the elements of an equal protection claim clothed in threadbare allegations of supporting fact[:]

Detective Rick deliberately misidentified Ms. Doe as "Caucasian/Non-Hispanic" because people of color are known to be more at risk for rape and it might reflect negatively on him if such an accusation were not followed up with criminal charges, which itself might invite a review to determine if a more thorough investigation should have been done. Ms. Doe was born in Guatemala; her race is Mayan/Native (Central) American and she is of Hispanic origin. Detective Rick never asked Ms. Doe's parents about her race or ethnicity, but from her appearance alone, with her dark skin and features, Ms. Doe clearly is not Caucasian. This apparent error could not have been the result of negligence or incompetence, particularly considering that Detective Rick clearly identified JROTC instructor Michael Gasparetto as "Hispanic" in his Incident Report and clearly identified the race and ethnicity of most other individuals mentioned in the report. Bias against Ms. Doe's ethnicity or race appears to be the only motive for Detective Rick's decision….

Defendants intentionally treated Ms. Doe differently from other victims of rape and sexual assault with respect to the investigation of the crimes committed against her, and there was no rational basis for the difference in treatment…. Defendants intentionally and irrationally singled Ms. Doe out for dissimilar treatment…. Defendants' official acts in connection with the investigation of the rape and sexual assault committed against Ms. Doe were motivated by improper considerations and an illegitimate animus toward Ms. Doe…. Defendants deliberately sought to deprive Ms. Doe of the equal protection of the law guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution for reasons of a personal nature unrelated to their official duties…. There was no rational basis for the manner in which defendants investigated Ms. Doe's rape and sexual assault, and the decisions they made during the course of the investigation…. Defendants' selective adverse treatment of Ms. Doe was based on her race and other arbitrary factors…. During the investigation, defendants selected particular courses of action in part because of their adverse effects, specifically, that A.M. would not be prosecuted and that Ms. Doe would suffer the emotional distress and related damages alleged above….

All Plaintiff pled are vague and speculative "facts," and legal conclusions as to discrimination. It is not enough to merely plead accusations. A certain degree of factual specificity is required to support Plaintiffs claims. Plaintiff must plead enough details about the subject matter of her case to present a story that holds together and that supports her accusations with a basis in plausible, articulable facts.

Proof of discriminatory intent or purpose is required to demonstrate an ethnicity or race­ based violation of the equal protection clause. Thus, Plaintiff had to demonstrate discriminatory intent in her Amended Complaint but it is bereft of facts regarding exactly how Plaintiff was targeted or intentionally treated differently during the police investigation than other sexual assault victims on account of her ethnicity or race. She has identified no comparative cases and has failed to come forth with any specific facts as to how the alleged inadequacies in the investigation were based on her ethnicity or race. There is no indication that Defendants ever stated that they would not adequately investigate Plaintiffs allegations because they thought she was undeserving of equal law enforcement protection due to her ethnicity or race. No facts set forth in the Amended Complaint raise an inference that Defendants' investigatory decisions were motivated by discriminatory animus.

Law enforcement decisions are highly discretionary and oftentimes require an officer to assess multiple variables…. "[I]t is no proper to challenge what in its nature is a subjective, individualized decision that it was subjective and individualized." Plaintiff[']s equal protection claim amounts to nothing more than a generic claim that Detective Rick's investigation was inadequate and, therefore, it must have been motivated by some unalleged personal animus toward her "ethnicity or race." Plaintiff does not have to prove her case in her complaint, but she cannot baldly plead that Detective Rick's allegedly faulty investigation was based on ethnicity or race and offer no concrete basis—beyond her own race—to reach that conclusion….