Voices for Liberty Symposium on Civil Rights and Free Speech, 9/22, Registration Open!

REGISTRATION OPEN: Voices for Liberty Symposium on Civil Rights and Free Speech
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023 | Antonin Scalia Law School and Virtual
Visit our webpage for details and registration: https://tinyurl.com/3t9d63j8
Does free expression help or harm the cause of social progress?
Join senior scholars and exciting new voices presenting cutting-edge research on the role freedom of speech plays in advancing civil rights movements (past, present and future). Academic research into this important topic has been surprisingly limited. Scholars will present new papers exploring whether free expression entrenches an unjust status quo or provides critical support for groups wishing to challenge it.
Don't miss keynote speakers Jonathan Rauch and Nadine Strossen!
Questions? vfli@gmu.edu