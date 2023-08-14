Cornell Free Speech Alliance Launches

An encouraging sign for the future of American higher education has been the emergence of local faculty groups organizing themselves to advance free speech principles at their particular institution. The latest is the Cornell Free Speech Alliance at Cornell University.

Of particular interest is their new report on policy recommendations for universities. The key points can be found here. The full report is here.

Although motivated by the specific situation at Cornell, the policy recommendations are not specific to that university. The report makes for useful reading and lays out a valuable agenda for faculty across the country.