Federal Judge Warns Lawyers About Using ChatGPT, But Doesn't Prohibit Such Use
From the standing orders of Judge Arun Subramanian (S.D.N.Y):
F. Use of ChatGPT and Other Tools. Counsel is responsible for providing the Court
with complete and accurate representations of the record, the procedural history of
the case, and any cited legal authorities. Use of ChatGPT or other such tools is not
prohibited, but counsel must at all times personally confirm for themselves the
accuracy of any research conducted by these means. At all times, counsel—and
specifically designated Lead Trial Counsel—bears responsibility for any filings
made by the party that counsel represents.
For more on such matters, see these posts. Thanks to Jake Karr for the pointer.