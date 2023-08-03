Federal Judge Warns Lawyers About Using ChatGPT, But Doesn't Prohibit Such Use

From the standing orders of Judge Arun Subramanian (S.D.N.Y):

F. Use of ChatGPT and Other Tools. Counsel is responsible for providing the Court

with complete and accurate representations of the record, the procedural history of

the case, and any cited legal authorities. Use of ChatGPT or other such tools is not

prohibited, but counsel must at all times personally confirm for themselves the

accuracy of any research conducted by these means. At all times, counsel—and

specifically designated Lead Trial Counsel—bears responsibility for any filings

made by the party that counsel represents.